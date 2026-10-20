Howard University students to walk out Tuesday demanding data center development freeze

Howard University students and students from more than 50 college campuses nationwide plan to walk out Tuesday in an effort to freeze data center development across the country.

The Brief Howard University students and students from more than 50 campuses plan to walk out Tuesday. Organizers demand an immediate freeze on artificial intelligence development until the public has a voice. The Howard campus protest is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.



Organizers say participants will walk out of classes and work to demand an immediate freeze on artificial intelligence development until the public has a voice in how the technology is developed and deployed.

Protesters are also calling for an economic stake in the benefits of the technology, along with safeguards to protect the public from catastrophic risks.

The Howard campus protest is set to begin at 12:30 p.m.

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