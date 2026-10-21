4 detained after gunshots reported near Bethesda-area high school, schools placed in 'secure' status
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Four people were taken into custody, and more than half a dozen schools in Montgomery County were placed in "secure" status Wednesday afternoon after reports of shots fired near the campus of a Bethesda high school.
Shots fired reports near Bethesda campus
What we know:
The Montgomery County Police Department said that officers responded to reports of shots fired just after noon Wednesday in the 6600 block of Rockledge Drive.
That area is near Walter Johnson High School, as well as a children's center.
Montgomery County Public Schools told FOX 5 DC that seven schools in total were placed in "secure" status, which "is used when there is a potential threat outside the school building." Everyone is brought inside and doors are locked, but "normal school activities continue indoors," the district said.
The following schools were placed under "secure" status Wednesday:
- Walter Johnson High School
- North Bethesda Middle School
- Asburton Elementary School
- Wyngate Elementary School
- Tilden Middle School
- Luxmanor Elementary School
- Rock Terrace School
Around 1:30 p.m. MCPD officials confirmed to FOX 5 DC that four people had been detained.
Investigation in Bethesda
What we don't know:
The MCPD has not released any other information about the investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Montgomery County Police Department and Montgomery County Public Schools.