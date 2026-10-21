4 detained after gunshots reported near Bethesda-area high school, schools placed in 'secure' status

The Brief Seven Montgomery County Public Schools were placed on lockdown on Wednesday. Montgomery County Police responded to reports of shots fired near the area of Walter Johnson High School. Six other schools along with WJHS were placed in "secure" status as a precaution, according to the district.



Four people were taken into custody, and more than half a dozen schools in Montgomery County were placed in "secure" status Wednesday afternoon after reports of shots fired near the campus of a Bethesda high school.

Shots fired reports near Bethesda campus

What we know:

The Montgomery County Police Department said that officers responded to reports of shots fired just after noon Wednesday in the 6600 block of Rockledge Drive.

That area is near Walter Johnson High School, as well as a children's center.

Montgomery County Public Schools told FOX 5 DC that seven schools in total were placed in "secure" status, which "is used when there is a potential threat outside the school building." Everyone is brought inside and doors are locked, but "normal school activities continue indoors," the district said.

The following schools were placed under "secure" status Wednesday:

Walter Johnson High School

North Bethesda Middle School

Asburton Elementary School

Wyngate Elementary School

Tilden Middle School

Luxmanor Elementary School

Rock Terrace School

Around 1:30 p.m. MCPD officials confirmed to FOX 5 DC that four people had been detained.

Investigation in Bethesda

What we don't know:

The MCPD has not released any other information about the investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.