Free official World Cup watch parties coming to DC's Franklin Park, Navy Yard

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The Brief D.C. United will host free World Cup watch parties in the District this summer. Events are planned June 12-14 at Franklin Park and June 19-21 at Tingey Plaza. The celebrations will include live match viewings, youth soccer activities, food vendors, music and family-friendly programming.



D.C. is getting its own World Cup celebration this summer, with D.C. United leading free watch parties and fan events across the District.

What we know:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that D.C. United’s United in Play Soccer Celebration has been officially designated as Washington, D.C.’s central place to celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The events will be held over two weekends, first at Franklin Park in partnership with the DowntownDC BID, then at Tingey Plaza in Navy Yard in partnership with the Navy Yard BID.

The events will be free and open to the public with advance registration.

"DC is a soccer city — from kids lacing up their cleats at schools and summer camps across our neighborhoods, to sellout crowds cheering on D.C. United, Power FC, and the Spirit at Audi Field," Bowser said. "This summer, we’re celebrating the world’s biggest sporting event, and there is no better place to experience the excitement of the FIFA World Cup than right here in the nation’s capital."

Franklin Park watch party schedule

The first United in Play Soccer Celebration weekend will take place June 12-14 at Franklin Park.

Friday, June 12

6 p.m.: Gates open

9 p.m.: USA vs. Paraguay

11 p.m.: Event ends

Saturday, June 13

3 p.m.: Gates open

6 p.m.: Brazil vs. Morocco

8 p.m.: Event ends

Sunday, June 14

12 p.m.: Gates open

1 p.m.: Germany vs. Curaçao

4 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Japan

7 p.m.: Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador

9 p.m.: Event ends

Tingey Plaza watch party schedule

The second United in Play Soccer Celebration weekend will take place June 19-21 at Tingey Plaza in Navy Yard.

Friday, June 19

12 p.m.: Gates open

3 p.m.: USA vs. Australia

6 p.m.: Scotland vs. Morocco

9 p.m.: Brazil vs. Haiti

11 p.m.: Event ends

Saturday, June 20

12 p.m.: Soccer Celebration begins

1 p.m.: Netherlands vs. TBD

4 p.m.: Germany vs. Ivory Coast

8 p.m.: Ecuador vs. Curaçao

10 p.m.: Event ends

Sunday, June 21

11:15 a.m.: Gates open

12 p.m.: Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

3 p.m.: Belgium vs. Iran

6 p.m.: Uruguay vs. Cape Verde

8 p.m.: Event ends

More than a watch party

D.C. United President of Business Operations Danita Johnson said the events are meant to be more than match viewings.

"This is more than a watch party. It’s a chance for our community to come together around the passion and joy the world’s game brings, creating a place where families, friends, and supporters from across the city can celebrate culture, connection, and the energy of soccer," Johnson said.

The celebrations are expected to include youth soccer activities, local food vendors, music and family-friendly programming.

Why it matters

D.C. is not hosting World Cup matches, but city leaders said the District still wants residents and visitors to be able to celebrate the tournament together.

The watch parties are meant to give fans a central place to experience the energy of the World Cup, from the opening days of the tournament through major group-stage matchups.

What's next:

More World Cup activations and watch parties could be announced in the coming weeks.

D.C. United said additional information and future updates will be released ahead of the June events.