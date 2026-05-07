Food tokens worth $7,000+ stolen from nonprofit in Hyattsville

The Brief The Breadcoin foundation had thousands of dollars of supplies stolen from an employee's car in Hyattsville. A thief took a large bag of breadcoins, tokens the foundation gives to families in need, which they can exchange for food at local businesses. The nonprofit is offering a $1,000 reward for the coins' safe return.



A local nonprofit working to fight food insecurity in the DMV is asking for the community's help after they had thousands of dollars' worth of supplies stolen out of an employee's car.

What we know:

The Breadcoin Foundation works to help feed the hungry, particularly those without access to a kitchen, like families living in a motel or out of their cars.

They provide families with tokens—breadcoins—which they can use to purchase food at a network of shops and restaurants around the DMV. Each coin is worth about $3.00. At the end of each month, Breadcoin reimburses the local businesses that accept them.

On Sunday, the organization said that an employee's car was broken into in Hyatsville. The thief took a large bag of the tokens, worth about $8,000.

What they're saying:

"It's heartbreaking," said Breadcoin CEO Scott Borger. "That money goes to feed community members. You know, the people who are the most vulnerable."

Local perspective:

Currently, the organization's network consists of about 70 locations across D.C. and Maryland, including restaurants, bakeries, cafés and food trucks.

The coins are distributed through schools, and other nonprofits and community organizations that identify people most in need.

Blossom Bakery is one of the locations that accepts breadcoins. Founder Marissa Jacobson said that "Every dollar counts, every coin counts. We want people to be fed, that's our goal."

"WE know that when they come here they're going to get a warm meal and something made with love and care, not just a bag of chips," Jacobson said. "The hope is that we can bring the breadcoins back [into] circulation and keep that value."

What's next:

The Breadcoin Foundation is working with the Metropolitan Police Department to help track down the stolen coins, and is also offering a $1,000 reward for their return.