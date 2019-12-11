First cold-related illness death of the season reported in Maryland

An adult male from the city of Baltimore is the first Maryland victim of a cold-related illness death for this winter weather season, according to the state health department.

They say the man was between 45 and 64-years-old.

They declined to say what illness the man was suffering from, nor did they specify what circumstances led to his death.

The health department is urging Marylanders to take steps to curb exposure to the cold by limiting time out in inclement weather and by wearing clothing to insulate against the elements.