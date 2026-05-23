Firefighter injured, 5 displaced after DC row home fire

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The Brief A DC firefighter was taken to the hospital after fighting a house fire in Northwest DC Saturday. Five people and a cat were displaced. Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.



A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire in Northwest D.C. on Saturday.

What we know:

D.C. Fire and EMS first reported the fire shortly after 3 p.m. at a row home in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace SE. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke on both floors of the building.

By 3:30 p.m., the department reported that all the flames had been put out and that a firefighter had suffered minor injuries. That firefighter was taken to the hospital. No one else was reported injured.

What's next:

Three adults, two children and a cat were displaced because of the fire. The Office of Community Relations and Services is working to help find them a place to stay.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.