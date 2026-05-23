Firefighter injured, 5 displaced after DC row home fire
WASHINGTON - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after a fire in Northwest D.C. on Saturday.
What we know:
D.C. Fire and EMS first reported the fire shortly after 3 p.m. at a row home in the 1200 block of Barnaby Terrace SE. When firefighters got to the scene, they saw smoke on both floors of the building.
By 3:30 p.m., the department reported that all the flames had been put out and that a firefighter had suffered minor injuries. That firefighter was taken to the hospital. No one else was reported injured.
What's next:
Three adults, two children and a cat were displaced because of the fire. The Office of Community Relations and Services is working to help find them a place to stay.
Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.
The Source: Information in this story is from the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.