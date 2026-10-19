Fire tears through popular Georgetown restaurant La Bonne Vache, displacing 2 residents

The Brief A fire broke out at La Bonne Vache, a popular French restaurant in Georgetown. Two upstairs residents were displaced, and the restaurant was damaged. The owners confirmed they plan to rebuild and reopen the restaurant.



A fire broke out at La Bonne Vache late Sunday night, causing major damage to the popular French restaurant in Georgetown, and leaving two upstairs residents displaced.

What we know:

D.C. firefighters responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m. According to fire officials, the fire was sparked by an electrical panel on the first floor while employees were preparing to close for the night.

No injuries were reported. Restaurant employees evacuated safely, and two residents living in the apartment above also escaped unharmed.

D.C. Fire officials shared photos showing extensive destruction throughout the charred interior, including blackened walls, shattered windows, overturned furniture and scattered debris. The building's windows have since been boarded up.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fire at La Bonne Vache - 3200 Block of Prospect St NWFire at La Bonne Vache - 3200 Block of Prospect St NW

What they're saying:

The restaurant’s sudden damage drew shocked neighbors to the scene the following day.

"They are just the sweetest, nicest people... and the food is good. And it's just really sad," said local resident Jacqueline Martin.

Residents Valerie Festkgin and Nadeen Hidar noted that the restaurant was consistently packed with customers waiting up to 20 minutes, while expressing relief that everyone made it out safely. Another neighbor, Melissa Majerol, recalled the neighborhood's excitement when the eatery originally opened, calling the aftermath sad for a venue residents expected to visit for years to come.

The restaurant's owners were unavailable for an interview, but released a statement on social media thanking the community for its support and confirming plans to rebuild and reopen.