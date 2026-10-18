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Fire destroys 27 vehicles in Waldorf, causing $3.5M in damage

By
FOX 5 DC
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 18, 2026 6:16 PM EDT
Published October 18, 2026 6:16 PM EDT
article

Photo via the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. 

The Brief

    • An early morning fire destroyed 27 commercial vehicles behind a Verizon store in Waldorf on Sunday.
    • The fire resulted in over $3.5 million in property damage.
    • The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

WALDORF, MD. - An early morning fire destroyed 27 commercial vehicles behind a Verizon store in Waldorf on Sunday, resulting in over $3.5 million in property damage, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the agency shared in a Facebook post. 

What we know:

Emergency crews responded just after 3 a.m. to 3 Industrial Park Drive following reports of the incident, officials stated. The multi-vehicle fire prompted a two-alarm response that brought 100 firefighters to the scene, including crews from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Co. 3 and the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc., alongside surrounding agencies.

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Photo via the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. 

According to the fire marshal's post, firefighters brought the blaze under control within about an hour.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or determined how the fire started.

What's next:

Deputy State Fire Marshals, along with accelerant detection canine K9 Taylor, are actively investigating the scene, according to the Facebook post. 

What you can do:

Per the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, anyone with relevant information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact investigators at 410-414-3600.

The Source: Information from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. 

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