Fire destroys 27 vehicles in Waldorf, causing $3.5M in damage
WALDORF, MD. - An early morning fire destroyed 27 commercial vehicles behind a Verizon store in Waldorf on Sunday, resulting in over $3.5 million in property damage, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, the agency shared in a Facebook post.
What we know:
Emergency crews responded just after 3 a.m. to 3 Industrial Park Drive following reports of the incident, officials stated. The multi-vehicle fire prompted a two-alarm response that brought 100 firefighters to the scene, including crews from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Co. 3 and the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc., alongside surrounding agencies.
Photo via the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
According to the fire marshal's post, firefighters brought the blaze under control within about an hour.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not publicly identified any suspects or determined how the fire started.
What's next:
Deputy State Fire Marshals, along with accelerant detection canine K9 Taylor, are actively investigating the scene, according to the Facebook post.
What you can do:
Per the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, anyone with relevant information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact investigators at 410-414-3600.
The Source: Information from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.