Federal safety surge to deploy in DC ahead of America250 events

The Brief The Department of Justice is launching a massive summer safety crackdown in Washington, D.C., to secure the city ahead of the upcoming America 250 celebrations. An increased number of National Guard troops will be deployed to the District to assist local law enforcement. D.C. police are being urged to strictly enforce juvenile curfews and issue citations to the parents of minors who violate them.



Ahead of the highly anticipated America 250 events, a major federal safety surge is being planned for the District.

What we know:

The Department of Justice has announced a comprehensive summer crackdown aimed at reducing crime and maintaining public order during the upcoming historical celebrations.

To ensure security during the influx of visitors and events surrounding the 250th anniversary of the United States, federal authorities will be stepping up their presence.

The DOJ will work in tandem with local law enforcement, while increasing the deployment of National Guard troops to assist with city-wide security.

Related article

Juvenile curfews

Dig deeper:

A major focus of the new safety initiative is curbing large, unsupervised gatherings of teenagers.

The U.S. Attorney's office is also pushing for stricter enforcement of existing juvenile laws, urging D.C. Police to actively issue citations to parents whose children are found violating the city's juvenile curfew.