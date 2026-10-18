Deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania: police

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The Brief A deputy was injured during an incident that involved an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania. No further details have been released. Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.



An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania on Sunday.

What we know:

A large police presence gathered on the 11000 block of Hickory Creek Drive around 1:30 p.m.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office says a deputy was injured during an incident that involved an officer-involved shooting.

There is no active threat to the community, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including the condition of the deputy and what circumstances led to the shooting.

What's next:

Virginia State Police will lead the investigation.