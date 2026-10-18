Expand / Collapse search

Deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania: police

By
FOX 5 DC
Virginia
Published October 18, 2026 2:17 PM EDT
Published October 18, 2026 2:17 PM EDT
article

 

The Brief

    • A deputy was injured during an incident that involved an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania.
    • No further details have been released.
    • Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania on Sunday.

What we know:

A large police presence gathered on the 11000 block of Hickory Creek Drive around 1:30 p.m.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office says a deputy was injured during an incident that involved an officer-involved shooting.

There is no active threat to the community, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release further details, including the condition of the deputy and what circumstances led to the shooting.

What's next:

Virginia State Police will lead the investigation.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.

VirginiaVirginia CrimeNews