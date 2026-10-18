Deputy injured in officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania: police
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SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Spotsylvania on Sunday.
What we know:
A large police presence gathered on the 11000 block of Hickory Creek Drive around 1:30 p.m.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office says a deputy was injured during an incident that involved an officer-involved shooting.
There is no active threat to the community, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release further details, including the condition of the deputy and what circumstances led to the shooting.
What's next:
Virginia State Police will lead the investigation.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office.