DC weekend weather: Gusty showers, a slight severe risk and a cool-down

The Brief The DC area will see scattered showers and potentially strong storms after 5 p.m. on Friday. A slight risk for severe weather exists from DC northward to Philadelphia on Friday, with damaging wind gusts being the primary threat. A cold front will bring significantly cooler, breezy weather for the remainder of the weekend and into next week, with high temperatures in the 50s and overnight lows potentially dropping into the 30s outside the city.



The DC area is gearing up for a weather shift as a cold front moves in, bringing rain, a slight risk for severe storms, and much cooler temperatures just in time for the weekend.

Timeline:

Here is what to expect across the DMV over the next few days.

Friday's forecast: Warm with evening storms Friday began with some early morning showers and fog, but sunshine is expected to emerge by midday. That sunshine will warm temperatures up to a high of 83 degrees.

The early afternoon will be the best time for outdoor plans. After 5 p.m., the slow-moving cold front will bring a chance for gusty showers and storms.

There is a slight risk for severe weather from DC northward through Philadelphia, with damaging wind gusts being the main concern. Because the front is moving slowly, some showers could linger overnight into early Saturday morning.

Friday storm (FOX Weather)

Saturday and Sunday: A taste of fall The weekend will feel completely different behind the cold front. Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler and breezy, with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Overnight into Saturday and Sunday morning, temperatures will drop significantly. Areas outside of the city could see low temperatures fall into the 30s.

According to FOX Weather, the cold front bringing severe storms to the Northeast on Friday will be followed by persistent rain and gusty winds through the weekend in the region.

Severe weather threat (FOX Weather)

What's next:

The fall-like air will stick around throughout next week. Expect overnight lows to consistently drop into the 40s. The cooler temperatures should help accelerate the changing of the autumn leaves across the region.