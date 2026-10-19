DC police seek burglary suspect caught on camera targeting 2 Northwest homes

The Brief A suspect is wanted for targeting two Northwest D.C. homes in burglaries. Police said the suspect was captured on camera before stealing house keys and a car key fob and fleeing. The same suspect broke into another nearby home the next day.



D.C. police are asking for the community’s help to identify a burglary suspect who is accused of breaking into two Northwest homes on consecutive nights.

What we know:

The first incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 5300 block of 29th Street Northwest. According to detectives and a police report, no one was home when the suspect cut a screen, smashed a window and entered the home.

After looking up at a camera, the suspect stole house keys and a Kia key fob, but did not take the car. He fled the scene before officers arrived.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Suspect wanted in 2 Northwest DC home burglaries

The following night, Thursday, Oct. 15, police say the same suspect broke into a home in the 5300 block of 27th Street Northwest. According to the police report, the intruder attempted to steal a wall painting, DVDs, an Xbox and video games.

The homeowner was alerted to movement outside, spotted the suspect on surveillance cameras, turned on the lights and ran outside armed with a hammer. The suspect abandoned the items before running away.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect with wide-open eyes, well-groomed eyebrows and an orange bandanna hanging under his nose.

Neighbors said they hope an arrest is made soon. D.C. police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip 50411.