DC police seek burglary suspect caught on camera targeting 2 Northwest homes
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the community’s help to identify a burglary suspect who is accused of breaking into two Northwest homes on consecutive nights.
What we know:
The first incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 5300 block of 29th Street Northwest. According to detectives and a police report, no one was home when the suspect cut a screen, smashed a window and entered the home.
After looking up at a camera, the suspect stole house keys and a Kia key fob, but did not take the car. He fled the scene before officers arrived.
Suspect wanted in 2 Northwest DC home burglaries
The following night, Thursday, Oct. 15, police say the same suspect broke into a home in the 5300 block of 27th Street Northwest. According to the police report, the intruder attempted to steal a wall painting, DVDs, an Xbox and video games.
The homeowner was alerted to movement outside, spotted the suspect on surveillance cameras, turned on the lights and ran outside armed with a hammer. The suspect abandoned the items before running away.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect with wide-open eyes, well-groomed eyebrows and an orange bandanna hanging under his nose.
Neighbors said they hope an arrest is made soon. D.C. police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is urged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip 50411.
The Source: Information in this article is from D.C. police.