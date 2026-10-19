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DC police seek burglary suspect caught on camera targeting 2 Northwest homes

By
News
Published October 19, 2026 10:35 PM EDT
Published October 19, 2026 10:35 PM EDT
DC police search for suspect in Northwest home burglaries
DC police search for suspect in Northwest home burglaries

DC police search for suspect in Northwest home burglaries

D.C. police are searching for a suspect accused of two home burglaries in Northwest. 

The Brief

    • A suspect is wanted for targeting two Northwest D.C. homes in burglaries.
    • Police said the suspect was captured on camera before stealing house keys and a car key fob and fleeing.
    • The same suspect broke into another nearby home the next day.

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the community’s help to identify a burglary suspect who is accused of breaking into two Northwest homes on consecutive nights.

What we know:

The first incident occurred on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 14, in the 5300 block of 29th Street Northwest. According to detectives and a police report, no one was home when the suspect cut a screen, smashed a window and entered the home.

After looking up at a camera, the suspect stole house keys and a Kia key fob, but did not take the car. He fled the scene before officers arrived.

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Suspect wanted in 2 Northwest DC home burglaries

The following night, Thursday, Oct. 15, police say the same suspect broke into a home in the 5300 block of 27th Street Northwest. According to the police report, the intruder attempted to steal a wall painting, DVDs, an Xbox and video games.

The homeowner was alerted to movement outside, spotted the suspect on surveillance cameras, turned on the lights and ran outside armed with a hammer. The suspect abandoned the items before running away.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect with wide-open eyes, well-groomed eyebrows and an orange bandanna hanging under his nose.

Neighbors said they hope an arrest is made soon. D.C. police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is urged to call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip 50411.

The Source: Information in this article is from D.C. police. 

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