D.C. police are searching for two suspects they say stole property from a victim inside an establishment in the District and assaulted the victim during a confrontation to recover the stolen items.

The incident occurred just before 12:30 a.m. while the victim was sitting inside an establishment in the 800 block of F Street in northwest Washington.

The Brief D.C. police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole property from a victim inside an establishment. Investigators said one of the two suspects snatched the victim's belongings before fleeing the scene. Authorities said the suspects were captured on surveillance video.



DC police release suspect images in snatching robbery and assault (DC Police)

Investigators said one of the two suspects snatched the victim's belongings. When the victim confronted the suspects to retrieve the stolen items, the suspects assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said the suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to the department's text tip line at 50411.