Brad Pitt, Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers contribute to community food giveaway in Watts

Celebrities Brad Pitt and Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers used their platform for good and contributed to a community food giveaway Friday to help feed Watts residents in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The community gives back to me…I like being a part of it, I like building bridges, I like making friends. When corona hit and I was sitting around and going to the beach and stuff, I did a lot of thinking about people who really might be struggling because they’re not getting enough to eat and not making money during COVID times,” Flea said.

Every Friday morning, the Nickerson Gardens Clubhouse located on Compton Avenue hosts a community food giveaway.

Tonya Dorsey started Watts Community Core as a free boxing program to show at-risk youth a different path. However, the program was put on hold due to the coronavirus crisis as Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order that temporarily prevents many businesses from operating indoors, including fitness studios and gyms.

Instead, the program shifted its efforts and is now using the space as a place to feed the community, serving about 700 people on a weekly basis.

“There’s more than one story. We’re having stress because of COVID, we’re scared, we don’t know what’s going to happen next and then for a blessing like this to go on it lets us know that there is a God and someone who cares and that’s the core,” Dorsey said.

Flea was introduced to the program through a mutual friend.

“I just love being a part of it, but honestly, I don’t even think about it as giving as much as I get given to. I get welcomed here…we’re all working together doing something beautiful” he added.

Also on Friday morning, A-lister Brad Pitt drove a delivery truck and donated food baskets to the cause.

Pitt declined an interview but did wave to cameras as he unloaded the truck.

Residents said the giveaway is making a big difference during this difficult time.

"It’s a lot of help because I have four kids so it’s a lot of help right now," Watts resident Jennifer Torres said.

The program is currently only able to feed about 700 people due to funding.

If you'd like to help, visit the Watts Community Core website.