Benjamin Banneker Middle School open following water main break, sinkhole repairs

Benjamin Banneker Middle School opened on time Thursday following repairs to a 16-inch water main break that knocked out service to the building and created a sinkhole on a nearby road Wednesday night.

The Brief Benjamin Banneker Middle School opened on time Thursday following repairs to a 16-inch water main break. The resulting sinkhole opened on Perrywood Drive between Old Columbia Pike and Carson Drive, forcing road closures. Cleanup operations are continuing at the site, and school officials advise drivers to exercise caution.



The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission reported that the water main break occurred Wednesday night in front of the school. The resulting sinkhole opened on Perrywood Drive between Old Columbia Pike and Carson Drive, forcing road closures.

Despite the disruption, school officials confirmed that the school opened on its normal schedule on Thursday. All school buses are also operating on their regular routes.

Cleanup operations are continuing at the site, and school officials advise students and drivers to exercise caution when arriving at the school.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Benjamin Banneker Middle School opens following water main break, sinkhole repairs