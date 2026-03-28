Ambulance transporting patient involved in crash on Frederick Road in Rockville

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The Brief An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a crash in Rockville. One person in another vehicle was trapped and later rescued. Multiple patients were taken to the hospital with varying injuries.



An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a crash Saturday morning in Rockville, prompting a large emergency response.

What we know:

The crash happened near Frederick Road and East Gude Drive.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the scene, where an ambulance was involved in the collision while transporting a patient to the hospital.

Officials say one person in another vehicle was trapped but has since been extricated.

Emergency crews transported at least two patients from the scene.

Authorities say one patient was listed as Priority 1 and another as Priority 2, indicating differing levels of injury severity.

Some lanes in the area were blocked following the crash.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Officials have not released the identities of those involved.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation.