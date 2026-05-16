National Mall Fourth of July fireworks aiming to break world record for America 250

The Brief Organizers of the Fourth of July fireworks display on the National Mall are trying to break a world record this year. The show will feature more than 800,000 fireworks, and last more than half an hour. The current world record is held by a church in the Philippines.



The Fourth of July on the National Mall could be record-breaking this year as organizers of the annual firework show aim to break the world record for the largest ever.

Independence Day world record attempt

What we know:

Freedom250 is holding its "Salute to America 250" celebration on Independence Day. The event on the Mall will feature live music, flyovers, speeches, all capped off with a massive firework show.

Event organizers say they aim to break the world record for the largest fireworks display ever. The show will set off more than 800,000 fireworks over more than 30 minutes, officials said.

The 30-minute mark would be nearly twice as long as 2025's celebration.

Freedom 250 rings in 2026 with fireworks and a projected display on the Washington Monument at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on January 1, 2026. (Photo by Austin DeSisto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

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Current record holder

The backstory:

A church in the Philippines currently holds the Guinness world record for largest firework display.

Iglesia Ni Cristo rang in the new year in 2016 with a whopping 810,904 fireworks. The show lasted more than an hour, in the rain, according to Guinness.

Guinness also has a record for the largest daytime fireworks display. That happened earlier this year, on Feb. 21, in Las Vegas. Just under 16,000 fireworks were set off in over seven minutes.