4 injured after shootings near Howard University during homecoming weekend

The Brief Four people were hospitalized after two separate late-night shootings occurred near Howard University in D.C. over homecoming weekend. The first shooting left one victim injured, while a second shooting minutes later injured three people. A suspect with an afro, goatee and light puffer coat remains at large, and police have not confirmed if any students were involved.



D.C. police are investigating two separate late-night shootings near Howard University that left a total of four people hospitalized during the school's homecoming weekend.

The shootings prompted campus-wide alerts and an ongoing search for a gunman.

What we know:

The first shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of V Street. A victim was not found at the scene, but a juvenile male with a non-life-threatening gunshot walked into a hospital a short time later.

Less than a half hour later, officers responded to a second shooting on the 900 block of Florida Avenue near Whole Foods and the U Street nightlife corridor. Three victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds: two young males and one adult male.

All three victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there was a fourth victim at this location, but he was not injured.

A firearm was recovered nearby, but no arrests have been made. The shooting occurred off campus, and police have not indicated any direct connection to Howard University or confirmed if any victims were affiliated with the school.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any additional details about the victims of both shootings.

A motive for the shootings, and if they are connected, is still unknown.

What's next:

Police are looking for a male suspect in connection to the shootings. He is said to have an afro and a goatee, and was last seen wearing a light-colored puffer coat.