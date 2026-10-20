14-year-old girl arrested for alleged assault on DC school resource officer

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The Brief A 14-year-old girl is facing charges for an alleged assault on a School Resource Officer. The officer was attempting to de-escalate a fight between two students when the girl assaulted him, police said. The 14-year-old was charged with simple assault on a police officer.



A 14-year-old girl is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a school resource officer at a Northwest D.C. high school, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

What we know:

D.C. police said two students were involved in a fight at Roosevelt High School in the 4300 block of 13th Street, Northwest, on Tuesday around 3:19 p.m.

MPD School Resource Officers and a school officer intervened and tried to de-escalate the fight. However, one of the students assaulted one of the School Resource Officers, police said.

The 14-year-old was sprayed with pepper spray and treated on the scene, officials said. The officer did not need medical attention.

The teen was charged with simple assault on a police officer.