1 killed, 2 injured in Southeast DC shooting, police searching for suspect

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The Brief Three people were shot, one fatally, in Southeast Washington, D.C., Saturday night. The shooting happened in the 3500 block of 22nd Street around 6:30 p.m. Police are searching for a dark-colored sedan that was last seen driving down Southern Avenue.



Metropolitan Police officers are searching for suspects after a triple shooting in Southeast, D.C., Saturday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, in the 3500 block of 22nd Street SE.

When officers got to the scene, they found three men. Paramedics pronounced one dead at the scene. Two others were injured. Officials reported that one was unconscious but breathing, the other conscious and breathing.

What you can do:

Police are searching for a dark-colored sedan believed connected to the shooting. Officers said it was last seen driving down Southern Avenue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 202-727-9099.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any other information about potential suspects.

The victims' ages were not immediately clear.