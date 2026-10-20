Two sought after man wounded in Connecticut Avenue shooting in Northwest DC

The Brief A man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot early Sunday along the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. Investigators released surveillance photos of two persons of interest seen in the area around the time of the gunfire. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.



D.C. Police are searching for two persons of interest after a man was injured in a shooting on Connecticut Avenue in Northwest Washington over the weekend.

What we know:

At 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 18, officers were called to the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW, for a reported shooting, a release from D.C. Police explained.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital by DC Fire and EMS for treatment of injuries that were considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators have shared screenshots from video cameras of two persons of interest relating to the investigation. The police department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared any details about the victim, except that he is an adult male. Additional details such as what led to the shooting, whether the victim was targeted, or how those involved left the scene, have not been shared at this time either.

The identities of the two persons of interest are unknown at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.