DC stabbing, armed threat under investigation inside NW residence

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The Brief An argument inside a residence on Banner Lane Northwest escalated into a physical altercation late Thursday night. One suspect stabbed a man, while a second suspect pointed a gun at both the stabbing victim and another person. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital, and police are actively searching for the suspects.



An argument inside a Northwest D.C. residence turned violent late Thursday night, leaving one man hospitalized with a stab wound and police searching for two suspects.

What Happened:

First District officers responded to a residence in the unit block of Banner Lane Northwest at approximately 10:09 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found an adult man who was conscious and breathing, suffering from a stab wound.

D.C. Fire and EMS transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

How It Escalated:

Investigators determined that a verbal argument turned into a physical altercation. During the fight, one suspect stabbed the victim. A second suspect then pointed a firearm at both the stabbing victim and a second person present at the scene.

What's next:

The investigation remains active as police work to identify and locate the two suspects involved. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.