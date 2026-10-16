DC stabbing, armed threat under investigation inside NW residence
WASHINGTON, D.C. - An argument inside a Northwest D.C. residence turned violent late Thursday night, leaving one man hospitalized with a stab wound and police searching for two suspects.
What Happened:
First District officers responded to a residence in the unit block of Banner Lane Northwest at approximately 10:09 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, they found an adult man who was conscious and breathing, suffering from a stab wound.
D.C. Fire and EMS transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.
How It Escalated:
Investigators determined that a verbal argument turned into a physical altercation. During the fight, one suspect stabbed the victim. A second suspect then pointed a firearm at both the stabbing victim and a second person present at the scene.
What's next:
The investigation remains active as police work to identify and locate the two suspects involved. The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
The Source: This article was written using preliminary information provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.