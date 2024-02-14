Shooting at DC carryout leaves 2 men critically injured
WASHINGTON - A shooting at a carryout in Northeast spilled into the streets and ended with two men critically injured Wednesday night.
An employee who works at Yeung Fong Carryout told FOX 5 she heard more than 10 shots fired inside the Chinese restaurant.
Image 1 of 2
The Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Ramey J. Kyle confirmed two men were shot at 9:17 p.m. Chief Kyle said that one of those men was "conscious and breathing," while the other was not breathing.
Photos FOX 5 obtained show blood smeared across the floor of the Yeung Fong Carryout.
So far, Kyle said the department is still searching for suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.