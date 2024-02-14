Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at DC carryout leaves 2 men critically injured

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

2 men critically injured in shooting at DC carryout

A shooting at a carryout in Northeast spilled out into the streets and ended deadly Wednesday night. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu has the story.

WASHINGTON - A shooting at a carryout in Northeast spilled into the streets and ended with two men critically injured Wednesday night. 

An employee who works at Yeung Fong Carryout told FOX 5 she heard more than 10 shots fired inside the Chinese restaurant. 

Image 1 of 2

 

The Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Ramey J. Kyle confirmed two men were shot at 9:17 p.m. Chief Kyle said that one of those men was "conscious and breathing," while the other was not breathing. 

Photos FOX 5 obtained show blood smeared across the floor of the Yeung Fong Carryout. 

Double shooting on North Capitol Street under investigation

The assistant chief of Patrol Services South Ramey Kyle shares details regarding the double shooting that took place near a carryout on North Capitol Street Wednesday night.

So far, Kyle said the department is still searching for suspects. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 