Shooting at DC carryout leaves 2 men critically injured

A shooting at a carryout in Northeast spilled into the streets and ended with two men critically injured Wednesday night.

An employee who works at Yeung Fong Carryout told FOX 5 she heard more than 10 shots fired inside the Chinese restaurant.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Assistant Chief of Patrol Services South Ramey J. Kyle confirmed two men were shot at 9:17 p.m. Chief Kyle said that one of those men was "conscious and breathing," while the other was not breathing.

Photos FOX 5 obtained show blood smeared across the floor of the Yeung Fong Carryout.

So far, Kyle said the department is still searching for suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.