Police chase ends with suspect running into Prince George's Co. high school

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The Brief Three people were arrested after a police chase through D.C. and Prince George's County on Tuesday. U.S. Park Police said they were chasing a stolen car. One of the three suspects ran from the car and into nearby Parkdale High School.



U.S. Park Police arrested three people Tuesday after a police chase led officers from Washington, D.C., into a Prince George's County high school.

Washington DC police chase

What we know:

The police chase started around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to U.S. Park Police, after officers said they found a stolen car near 51st and Banks streets.

When the officers tried to pull the car over, the driver took off. The went from Northeast D.C. into Riverdale Park. That's where police say three people got out of the car and started running.

Officers quickly arrested two of the suspects, but the third, police said, ran into the nearby Parkdale High School, prompting a lockdown. Police eventually took that suspect into custody.

Prince George's County school lockdowns

Why you should care:

Two schools were locked down Tuesday because of the police chase. In addition to Parkdale High School, William Wirt Middle School was also briefly locked down.

As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, police said both lockdowns were being lifted.

Police chase investigation in Maryland

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any of the three suspects. It's not clear how the one suspect got into Parkdale High School.

The U.S. Park Police Department is still investigating.