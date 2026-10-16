Overturned tractor-trailer blocks I-495 outer loop lanes in Montgomery County

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The Brief An overturned tractor-trailer blocked lanes on the outer loop of I-495 near Connecticut Avenue. The Maryland State Police are leading the investigation into the crash. Drivers should expect significant delays and are urged to find alternate routes.



An overturned tractor-trailer caused major traffic backups early Friday morning after blocking lanes on the outer loop of I-495 near Connecticut Avenue.

What we know:

The crash blocked lanes on the outer loop of the Capital Beltway, prompting warnings of significant delays for morning commuters. The Montgomery County Department of Police announced the traffic advisory and lane closures shortly before 6 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released preliminary information regarding what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn or if anyone was injured in the crash.

What's next:

The Maryland State Police are leading the active investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes while crews work to investigate and clear the scene.