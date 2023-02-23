Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old taken from Upper Marlboro gas station in stolen car found: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old who was inside a car that was stolen Thursday night from an Upper Marlboro gas station.  

The Prince George's County Police Department said the child — who has been identified as Blake Alexander Morgan —  is now safe. 

Blake was in the backseat of a brown 2015 Nissan Armada Thursday night when police believe a stranger – described as a white or Hispanic man – took the vehicle. 

Blake was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt, and a red/blue jacket, according to police. 

He is expected to be reunited with his parents shortly. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.


 