3-year-old taken from Upper Marlboro gas station in stolen car found: police

An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old who was inside a car that was stolen Thursday night from an Upper Marlboro gas station.

The Prince George's County Police Department said the child — who has been identified as Blake Alexander Morgan — is now safe.

Blake was in the backseat of a brown 2015 Nissan Armada Thursday night when police believe a stranger – described as a white or Hispanic man – took the vehicle.

Blake was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red undershirt, and a red/blue jacket, according to police.

He is expected to be reunited with his parents shortly.

