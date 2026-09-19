3 critically injured after rollover crash and fire closes northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway

article

The Brief Four people were hospitalized, three with life-threatening injuries, following a two-vehicle crash. The crash resulted in a vehicle rollover and fire on the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway near MD-197. Northbound lanes remain closed at Powder Mill Road while U.S. Park Police investigate.



Four people were hospitalized, three with life-threatening injuries, after a two-vehicle rollover crash and fire closed the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County.

What we know:

U.S. Park Police responded to the crash around 2:50 a.m. along the northbound Baltimore-Washington Parkway near MD-197. According to investigators, two vehicles collided, resulting in a vehicle rollover and a fire.

Emergency personnel transported four individuals to local hospitals. Authorities confirmed three of those injured suffered life-threatening injuries.

Traffic impacts

All northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway remain closed at Powder Mill Road as officials continue to investigate the scene. The Maryland State Highway Administration is urging drivers to use alternate routes.

U.S. Park Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.