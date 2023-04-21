12-year-old girl, multiple others shot in Southeast neighborhood: police

Multiple people, including a 12-year-old girl, have been shot in Southeast, and police are now at the scene of the crime searching for clues.

Officer Hugh Carew, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, said the call reporting the shooting in the 500 block of Lebaum Street SE came in just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

Police believe as many as seven people were shot in the residential area. Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground. The 12-year-old, police said, was shot nearby in the 2900 block of 2nd Street. Police are unsure whether she's connected to the others.

D.C. Fire and EMS said they have already transported four people to the hospital, and a couple others are being taken to trauma centers.

