DC woman charged with throwing cup of urine on Metro bus driver fails to appear in court

- A warrant has been issued for a D.C. woman charged with throwing a cup filled with urine at a Metrobus driver after officials said she skipped her court date Thursday.

Opal Brown, 38, failed to appear or her misdemeanor initial status hearing, court records indicate.

Police said Brown was riding on a Metrobus that was traveling near Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road in Northeast D.C. the evening of Aug. 26 when she doused the driver with urine that was in a purple cup.

According to court documents, Brown was about to exit the bus when the driver told the suspect to “Have a nice day.” Brown responded saying, “Are you talking to me?” before throwing the urine on the female driver.

After Metro Transit Police released surveillance video of the incident, the Southeast D.C. woman turned herself in to police and was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Court documents say Brown admitted to committing the assault and told police she tossed the urine because she was mad at the driver and hates Metro. She also wrote an apology letter and had it in her possession when she was taken into custody by police.

Metro Transit Police said they also have video of Brown urinating into the cup on the bus before pouring it on the driver.

Brown entered a plea of not guilty and was ordered to undergo a mental evaluation after making her first appearance in court on Aug. 31.