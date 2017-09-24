Dozens of NFL players and coaches protest during national anthem Sunday
PITTSBURGH (KTVU and AP) - Dozens of NFL players, coaches and owners have protested during Sunday's national anthem in response to President Trump calling for the firing of players who kneel during the anthem.
So far, more than 130 players sat, knelt, or raised their fists in defiance. A week ago, just four players didn't stand and two raised their fists.
- Raiders vs. Redskins
Raiders players sat and linked arms during the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/X0i44H65cN— SB Nation (@SBNation) September 25, 2017
- Majority of the Raiders sat with arms linked, while others were standing arm and arm.
- The Redskins were linked arm and arm. The majority were standing and some were kneeling.
- Jaguars vs. Ravens
- Players on both teams knelt or locked arms during the anthem at Wembley Stadium in London.
- Titans vs. Seahawks
September 24, 2017
- Both teams will stay in their respective locker rooms during the national anthem
- Steelers vs. Bears
Here is #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin telling CBS the teams decision to stay in the locker room for the Anthem. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/lLNt1Djt62— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2017
- The Pittsburgh Steelers collectively decided to stay in the locker room during the anthem. Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters prior that they did it "not to be disrespectful to the anthem, but to remove ourselves from this circumstance". One Steelers player, former Army ranger Alejandro Villanueva, did stand on the sideline.
- The Chicago Bears linked arms while some players took a knee.
- Dolphins vs. Jets
- Players on both teams stood arm-and-arm or knelt. Some Dolphins players wore shirts that said "#I'mwithKap".
- Lions vs. Falcons
- Again, players on both teams protested during the anthem.
- The singer of the anthem, Rico Lavelle, took a knee and raised his fist at the end of the song.
- Broncos vs. Bills
Buffalo Bills RB LeSean McCoy stretches during the national anthem. #NFL ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/jzpnNYhxRC— T-ENTSPORTS (@t_entsports) September 24, 2017
- Players knelt, raised fists, or stood with arms linked.
- Buffalo Bills player LeSean McCoy stretched during the anthem.
- Giants vs. Eagles
- Players on both teams protested on the sidelines.
- Patriots vs. Texans
- Many players knelt. Tom Brady stood and linked arms with his teammates.
- Buccaneers- Vikings
- Players continued to kneel and sit in protest.
- Chiefs-Chargers
- Several players on each time knelt and linked arms.
- WNBA finals
- The LA Sparks stayed in the locker room during the anthem. The Minnesota Lynx linked arms.
- NASCAR
- Several team owners and executives had said they wouldn't want anyone in their organizations to protest.
- Hall of Fame driver Richard Petty's sentiments took it a step further, saying: "Anybody that don't stand up for the anthem oughta be out of the country. Period. What got `em where they're at? The United States."