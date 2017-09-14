Trump tweets 'no deal' made on DACA
WASHINGTON - President Trump tweeted that 'no deal' was made on DACA despite top House and Senate Democrats saying they have reached and agreement.
The President tweeted just after 6 a.m. Thursday.
His full tweet said:
"No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote."
