Trump tweets 'no deal' made on DACA

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Sep 14 2017 06:20AM EDT

Updated: Sep 14 2017 06:22AM EDT

WASHINGTON - President Trump tweeted that 'no deal' was made on DACA despite top House and Senate Democrats saying they have reached and agreement.

The President tweeted just after 6 a.m. Thursday.

His full tweet said:

"No deal was made last night on DACA. Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote."

 

 

