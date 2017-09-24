President Trump tweets support for 'locked arms' during National Anthem after NFL response

President Donald Trump sent tweets Sunday afternoon in support of "locked arms" during the National Anthem following a wide-ranging response across the NFL.

Trump made comments about the NFL on Friday during a rally in Alabama in support of Senator Luther Strange.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say 'get that son of a b***h off the field right now - he's fired,'" Trump said.

Great solidarity for our National Anthem and for our Country. Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

During the weekend, Trump also tweeted that NFL ratings and attendance is down due to boring games and because people "love our country."

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The tweets backed several comments the President made at the rally on Friday.

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Many NFL players, coaches, and owners have responded since President Trump's comments. Arthur Blank released a statement on Saturday and locked arms with players and coaches during Sunday's game in Detroit.

Other teams responded differently. The Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans all chose to stay in their locker rooms during the National Anthem.