Secret Service: Man who reportedly traveled to DC to kill 'all white police' at White House arrested

- A Dallas man who reportedly traveled to the nation’s capital for the purpose of killing “all white police” at the White House was arrested, according to the Secret Service.

The Secret Service says its Protective Intelligence Division was notified at around 2:55 p.m. Monday by the Montgomery County Police Department in Maryland to be on the lookout for Michael Arega.

“Secret Service personnel at the White House immediately increased their posture of readiness and began searching for Arega,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

The Secret Service located Arega on the north side of Pennsylvania Avenue near Lafayette Park where he was detained and arrested by uniformed officers at around 4:05 p.m., officials say. He was not armed with a weapon when he was taken into custody.

Arega was taken to the Metropolitan Police Department afterwards and has been charged with making felony threats.

The investigation is ongoing, the Secret Service says.