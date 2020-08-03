Tropical Storm Isaias expected to bring heavy rain, flooding concerns to DC region Tuesday

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Isaias as we being the week in the D.C. region. FOX 5's Mike Thomas says the storm has the potential to bring heavy rain and damaging flooding conditions to parts of our area Tuesday.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will likely move through our region later today, Mike says. We could see heavy rain at times and possibly flooding concerns.

The major impact from Tropical Storm Isaias in our area will arrive Tuesday. We'll likely start Tuesday with steady rain across the region with heavier rain and winds coming through during the mid to late-morning hours and into the afternoon.

The D.C. region could see moderate impacts from the storm with three inches of rain possible, gusty winds and some flooding. Areas to the east and along the coast will receive the heaviest impacts with up to six inches of rain possible, heavy winds and flooding likely.

A Flash Flood Watch is in place for much of the region beginning Monday night and extending into Tuesday night.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in place for much of Maryland Eastern Shore and for parts of Virginia's Northern Neck.

Washington, D.C. and areas along the Interstate 95 corridor are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

