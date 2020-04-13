Tornado Watch issued for much of DC region until Monday evening
WASHINGTON - Severe weather that is moving across the area Monday placed much of the D.C. region under a TORNADO WATCH until later in the evening and briefly triggered TORNADO WARNING for parts of the area.
The Storm Prediction Center placed the majority of the D.C. and Baltimore metro areas under a TORNADO WATCH until 6 p.m.
Those under a TORNADO WATCH should review your emergency preparations, and make sure you have a safe area to retreat to. Locate all of your family members and pets and make sure you have access to emergency supplies.
FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes and Mike Thomas say several other areas were placed under a TORNADO WARNING briefly Monday afternoon as the severe weather system moved across the region. There were reports of potential tornadoes in the areas of Howard County and Prince William County. No confirmed tornadoes have been reported at this time.
The FOX 5 Weather Team says there is potential for additional TORNADO WARNINGS to be issued anytime until 6 p.m. Anyone under a TORNADO WARNING should seek shelter in a safe place in your home immediately. If you are not at home, find something that will protect you from debris – such as a heavy table. You should stay clear of windows. If you are driving, park your car and look for cover.
TORNADO WATCHES UNTIL 6PM
Advertisement
WASHINGTON, D.C.
MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:
ALLEGANY
ANNE ARUNDEL
BALTIMORE
CALVERT
CAROLINE
CARROLL
CECIL
CHARLES
FREDERICK
HARFORD
HOWARD
KENT
MONTGOMERY
PRINCE GEORGES
QUEEN ANNE`S
ST. MARYS
TALBOT
WASHINGTON
MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE:
BALTIMORE CITY
VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:
ARLINGTON
CLARKE
CULPEPER
FAIRFAX
FAUQUIER
FREDERICK
KING GEORGE
LOUDOUN
ORANGE
PRINCE WILLIAM
RAPPAHANNOCK
SPOTSYLVANIA
STAFFORD
WARREN
VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE:
ALEXANDRIA
FAIRFAX
FALLS CHURCH
FREDERICKSBURG
MANASSAS
MANASSAS PARK
WINCHESTER
Strong storms and gusty winds slowly moved through the D.C. region Monday morning bringing heavy rain and flooding concers.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
The "severe weather window" will continue to remain a threat with potential for heavy rain, severe storms and gusty winds. Wind gusts could reach anywhere between 40 and 60 mph this evening.
Because of the gusty winds we could see areas of wind rotation this afternoon which could lead to the potential for additional isolated tornado threats.
We can expect weather to clear into the evening hours. Highs on Monday will be near 79 degrees.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: