Tornado Watch issued for much of DC region until Monday evening

Severe weather that is moving across the area Monday placed much of the D.C. region under a TORNADO WATCH until later in the evening and briefly triggered TORNADO WARNING for parts of the area.

The Storm Prediction Center placed the majority of the D.C. and Baltimore metro areas under a TORNADO WATCH until 6 p.m.

Those under a TORNADO WATCH should review your emergency preparations, and make sure you have a safe area to retreat to. Locate all of your family members and pets and make sure you have access to emergency supplies.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes and Mike Thomas say several other areas were placed under a TORNADO WARNING briefly Monday afternoon as the severe weather system moved across the region. There were reports of potential tornadoes in the areas of Howard County and Prince William County. No confirmed tornadoes have been reported at this time.

The FOX 5 Weather Team says there is potential for additional TORNADO WARNINGS to be issued anytime until 6 p.m. Anyone under a TORNADO WARNING should seek shelter in a safe place in your home immediately. If you are not at home, find something that will protect you from debris – such as a heavy table. You should stay clear of windows. If you are driving, park your car and look for cover.

TORNADO WATCHES UNTIL 6PM

WASHINGTON, D.C.

MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

ALLEGANY

ANNE ARUNDEL

BALTIMORE

CALVERT

CAROLINE

CARROLL

CECIL

CHARLES

FREDERICK

HARFORD

HOWARD

KENT

MONTGOMERY

PRINCE GEORGES

QUEEN ANNE`S

ST. MARYS

TALBOT

WASHINGTON

MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE:

BALTIMORE CITY

VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE:

ARLINGTON

CLARKE

CULPEPER

FAIRFAX

FAUQUIER

FREDERICK

KING GEORGE

LOUDOUN

ORANGE

PRINCE WILLIAM

RAPPAHANNOCK

SPOTSYLVANIA

STAFFORD

WARREN

VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE:

ALEXANDRIA

FAIRFAX

FALLS CHURCH

FREDERICKSBURG

MANASSAS

MANASSAS PARK

WINCHESTER

Strong storms and gusty winds slowly moved through the D.C. region Monday morning bringing heavy rain and flooding concers.

The "severe weather window" will continue to remain a threat with potential for heavy rain, severe storms and gusty winds. Wind gusts could reach anywhere between 40 and 60 mph this evening.

Because of the gusty winds we could see areas of wind rotation this afternoon which could lead to the potential for additional isolated tornado threats.

We can expect weather to clear into the evening hours. Highs on Monday will be near 79 degrees.

