Tornado warnings, severe winds and reports of damage Friday across DC region

Several Tornado Warnings were issued Friday morning for parts of the D.C. region as severe weather quickly moved across our area.

Widespread reports of damage and power outages have been reported across the region.

Emergency crews were quickly dispatched and have begun working to clean up the downed trees and power lines.

The storms moved quickly and wind gusts were estimated to reach up to 60 mph.

