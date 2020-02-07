Tornado confirmed in Leesburg after quick-moving storms tore through DC region: NWS

An EF-0 tornado has been confirmed in Leesburg, Virginia, by the National Weather Service after quick-moving storms tore a path of damage and destruction through the D.C. region Friday morning.

Roads across the area were blocked off while crews worked to remove downed trees and utility lines. Thousands were left without power.

Emergency crews were quickly dispatched and have begun working to clean up the downed trees and power lines.

Storm damage in Maryland following severe weather on Friday, February 7.

There is no official word yet if the storm produced tornadoes. The National Weather Service is currently investigating. Wind gusts as high as 68 mph were recorded in Maryland and three separate tornado warning were issued for parts of Maryland and Virginia.

Over an inch of rain fell during the morning’s storm and dozens of damage reports were issued across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Melanie Alniwck spoke with Valerie, a resident of Leesburg, Virginia, who showed us where a tree struck the bedroom window of her townhouse where her young daughter sleeps. Valerie told us that her daughter left the room minutes earlier and was not injured.

Bob Barnard tracked the storms in Montgomery County where he saw utility lines and trees downed into the roadways causing delays.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez surveyed the damage in Frederick County, Maryland and found severe weather completley destroyed a structure on a farm in Monrovia, Md.

FOX 5's Tisha Lewis surveyed the storm cleanup in Leesburg, Virginia, which is where Friday's storm system first reportedly got going and left extensive damage.

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

