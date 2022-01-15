SNOW FORECAST TOTALS: Wintry mess to impact region Sunday

There are some changes now in the forecast for Sunday as the National Weather Service has adjusted their Weather Alerts.

We now have a Winter Storm Warning from 10am Sunday to 7am Monday for our western zones where snow totals will be highest and where cold air stays in place longer. There are big differences in expected snowfall from west to east. In the west, 8"-12" are expected and eastward 1"- 4" are expected.

The Winter Weather Advisory includes the District and includes parts of Central & Northern Maryland and Virginia, I-95 where we will still see snow, but also icing that is of major concern. As well, Sunday night into Monday expect a hard refreeze.

The storm will still start as a snow event, before changing over to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually rain in the DC region. We are still anticipating a thump of a rate of possibly 1"-2" an hour to start, but we have decreased our snow totals some.

While snow totals have come down the ice threat unfortunately has increased with the 1/4"-1/2" of ice not being ruled out. This would certainly make for extremely hazardous conditions. The threat of winds mixed with the heavy snow and ice increases the risk of downed trees and power lines, and may cause power outages.

Today highs will be around 30F and like this morning with temps in the 20's and temps and wind chills in the teens and single digits, tonight and Sunday morning will not be much different. Bitter, cold Arctic air sets the stage for the storm set-up today, tonight and Sunday morning.