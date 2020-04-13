Severe weather possible, gusty winds expected across parts of DC region Monday

Strong storms and gusty winds are expected as we begin the week with a slight risk for severe weather across parts of the D.C. region.

A wet start to the day as storms slowly moved to the east Monday bringing the potential for heavy rain and isolated stronger rain during the morning hours.

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says a "severe weather window" will develop later this afternoon sometime around the 1 p.m. hour. Mike says there is potential for heavy rain, severe storms and gusty winds through the afternoon hours. Winds could gust anywhere between 40 and 60 mph into the evening. There is also the possibility that – with the gusty winds -- we could see wind rotation this afternoon which could lead to the threat for a possible tornado formation.

We can expect weather to clear into the evening hours. Highs on Monday will be near 79 degrees.

