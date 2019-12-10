Rain expected to change to snow overnight; may impact Wednesday morning commute
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Overnight, the cold air arrived changing rain showers over to snow showers. While this isn't a lot of snow, and some will see little if any accumulation, it is the first coating for most of us this season so a few delays and slick spots are anticipated.
The potential for delays is primarily north and west where winter advisories were issued for anywhere from a coating to an inch or two of snow mainly on grass.
Along the I-95 corridor and east, we expect just a coating if any on grass.
Tuesday's mild temperatures will help with the melting and precipitation shuts off before the end of the morning rush hour.
The sun is back before noon and the chill lingers with high temperatures only in the low 40s.
Expect a very cold Wednesday night as we drop into the mid-20s.
