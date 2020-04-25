Mostly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid-60s

The area had some sunshine Saturday morning, but by late morning and early afternoon, parts will end up with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies.

High temperatures Saturday warm up into the lower to mid-60s.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Gary McGrady says we will stay dry most of the day until rain moves in later this evening and during the overnight.

Between 3 and 7 a.m. we could have some heavy showers and storms come through the DMV.

Periods of showers may be a thunderstorm lingering through Sunday and into Sunday evening. Mid 60s for Sunday.

Cooler and dryer on Monday sun and clouds with temperatures only in the mid to upper 50s.

