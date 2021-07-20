Low 90s with slight chance for showers through Tuesday

It's a really comfortable day to wake up to with plenty of sunshine that will hold us through the day.

A cold front stays stalled to our South, and a few showers may pop up well South of us with maybe a stray shower in Central Virginia, but for the most part, we'll enjoy a dry day.

The good news is that we'll just have a little bit of humidity but nothing to change your comfort level.

Temps today will be in the low 90s and winds will be light from the Northwest. Wednesday with a cold front we can't rule a popup shower or isolated T-Storm and winds may pick up in the afternoon and evening.

Temps remain seasonal for the week.