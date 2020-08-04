Isaias triggers tornado warnings, brings heavy rain as it moves across mid-Atlantic

Isaias is bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the mid-Atlantic region Tuesday as the storm makes its way up the east coast and through the mid-Atlantic region.

Although downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm after making landfall in North Carolina, Isaias triggered tornado warnings during the early morning hours in St. Mary’s County, Charles County and other parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Residents across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia regions are faced with flooding concerns, possible storm damage and power outages as the storm moves through.

The storm is quickly moving north and could be out of the region by the afternoon hours. There is the potential that Isaias could bring between three and six inches of rain to parts of the D.C. region before it moves out.

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5