Hot, steamy Wednesday with possible afternoon showers

We are just about halfway through this hot and steamy work week!

Today we expect temperatures to be right back in the low 90s feeling like 100 again, but there is a better chance of seeing scattered afternoon and evening storms today.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

While these storms bring brief heat relief, some may also come with damaging winds and torrential rain. Storms look to develop after 2 pm and subside after sunset.

Advertisement

No real break in this hot and humid pattern just yet, but temperatures may be closer to the upper 80s by Sunday into next week. It's not much of a break, but this is July so we'll have to settle for it!