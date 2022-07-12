Hot, humid Tuesday with strong afternoon and evening storms possible

A hot and humid Tuesday with plenty of morning sunshine but severe weather could bring storms into the region later this afternoon and evening.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson say temperatures in the low-70s with calm conditions to start the day. The heat and humidity build as temperatures begin to climb into the mid-90s by the afternoon hours.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says as a cold front approaches from the northwest, scattered thunderstorms are likely to fire, anytime between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m.

"The D.C. region is at the tail end of a low-level jet, and forecast soundings do suggest some mild directional shear that will need to be monitored for isolated tornado risks, especially areas north of D.C. towards the Mason-Dixon Line where forcing is stronger," Thomas says.

Thomas says that storm risks should be patchy, but could turn severe quickly with damaging winds being the primary concern.

Thomas says Tuesday seems to be the most active weather day of the week.

