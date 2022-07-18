Hot, humid Monday with strong afternoon thunderstorms possible

A hot and humid Monday across the D.C. region with temperatures in the 90s and the possibility for afternoon thunderstorms.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says we could see some morning showers move in from the west before the heavy storms move in sometime after 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Gwen says were under a 'marginal' risk for severe weather which could mean possible flooding, damaging winds and lightning.

The heat and humidity stick around Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 90s. Storm chances returns by Thursday.

