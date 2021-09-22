Heavy rain, storms could impact morning commute Thursday

Rounds of heavy overnight rain and storms are slowly pushing east early this morning so caution and extra time is needed during the morning commute.

Be aware of ponding in low-lying areas and remember that water will continue to runoff into streams and creeks long after the rain ends. The cold front that produced the rounds of heavy rain since yesterday is slowly pushing east.

As the day goes on we will likely see some trailing showers but coverage should be decreasing through the afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures are cooler today in the low 70s but less humid air won’t arrive until tonight.



The sun is back in full by Friday and the weekend and it’s worth the wait! A perfect Autumn Weekend with comfortable temperatures in the mid 70s is ahead!