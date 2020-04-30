Heavy rain, flooding concerns across DC region as storms move in and linger into Friday

If it’s not raining by the time you read this -- it will be soon! FOX 5’s Sue Palka is tracking a storm system producing a band of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms that will move slowly from west to east between dawn and mid-afternoon.

This has the potential to produce one to two inches of rain -- and since the ground is already saturated -- a Flood Watch will be in effect until late tonight. Keep an eye on low lying areas as well as streams and creeks that may rise as a result of runoff.

We’re also watching for the potential for strong gusts especially during thunderstorms. The Eastern Shore as well as the Maryland/Delaware beaches are under a Wind Advisory where gusts could approach 40-50 mph.

The heavy rain tapers to showers by late afternoon along the Interstate 95 corridor. Temperatures top out in the low 60s. Occasional showers expected overnight and into Friday

