Flash Flood Watch: Fred brings bands of heavy rain, thunderstorms to DMV

We’re tracking the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moving up the Appalachians which has us in a Flash Flood Watch through the day.

Our region is saturated, and while the heaviest rain looks to stay well west, we expect some bands of showers and storms to swing through during the day and evening.



These bands will likely contain heavy rain and thunderstorms which may rotate, so not only will there be some gusty winds possible but there could be some weak tornadoes in a few of the storms. The other threat is flash flooding which has been an ongoing concern the last few days.

It’s important to stay weather-aware today and check the changing conditions before you get on the road.



