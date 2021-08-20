Expand / Collapse search

Flash Flood Warnings issued for DC, parts of Fairfax County as heavy rain moves across region

Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Weather
FOX 5 DC

FOX 5 weather forecast at 10

Your FOX 5 weather forecast at 10 with Chief Meteorologist Sue Palka.

(FOX 5 DC) - It’s a wet start to our Friday as we’re under yet another Flash Flood Watch this morning. The other headline in today’s forecast is that it will be significantly cooler this afternoon. 

The heaviest rain looks to taper off by mid-morning but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will linger into the afternoon and evening. Be alert for Flash Flood Warnings, as some places may pick up 1-2" of rain and the region is already saturated.

FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, August 20

Mike Thomas has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Friday, August 20

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

If you’ve needed a break from the high heat, today is your day with afternoon highs in the mid-70s in most places.

Temperatures rebound back to the mid and upper 80s over the weekend and a few pop-up showers or storms may be around as well, but it’s not a washout.