Flash Flood Warnings issued for DC, parts of Fairfax County as heavy rain moves across region

It’s a wet start to our Friday as we’re under yet another Flash Flood Watch this morning. The other headline in today’s forecast is that it will be significantly cooler this afternoon.



The heaviest rain looks to taper off by mid-morning but scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will linger into the afternoon and evening. Be alert for Flash Flood Warnings, as some places may pick up 1-2" of rain and the region is already saturated.

If you’ve needed a break from the high heat, today is your day with afternoon highs in the mid-70s in most places.



Temperatures rebound back to the mid and upper 80s over the weekend and a few pop-up showers or storms may be around as well, but it’s not a washout.